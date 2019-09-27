2020 Ford Expedition King Ranch: Bringing Southern Charm to an Already Classy SUV

The Ford Expedition lineup is expanding for the 2020 model year, bringing back the swanky King Ranch trim that adorned previous generations of the popular SUV. The move should please modern buyers, who according to the Blue Oval are already snapping up some the most expensive models of Ford's biggest SUV (and its Lincoln counterpart) at a record pace.

The King Ranch trim is available for both the Expedition and the larger Expedition MAX, and it sits above the Platinum model in hierarchy and price. The last time we saw an Expedition King Ranch was five years ago and this edition continues to wow with a full herd’s worth of premium Del Rio leather and wood grain trim pieces. Ford's Co-Pilot360 safety tech, adaptive dampers, and a 360-degree camera are also standard. Of course, like the F-150 King Ranch, the Texas-proud Expedition isn't shy with its polished badges on its sides, liftgate, and wheel center caps.

Just like the actual King Ranch in Kingsville, Texas, the Expedition boasts luxurious accommodations. Metallic exterior paints adorn the range-specific 22-inch wheels, as well as leather seats with perforated inserts. Not that heated seats and steering wheel are of much use in Texas, but those are included too, and so are multi-contour massaging seats.