2022 Ford Expedition: Hands-Free Driving, New Off-Road Trim and Up to 440 HP

The truck's overall shape is more or less the same, leaving more subtle details to do the bulk of the work. Where that's best displayed is on the rugged Timberline trim, which is the freshest Expedition on offer with 33-inch Goodyear Wrangler all-terrain tires and an EcoBoost engine making 440 horsepower and 510 pound-feet of torque. That's more than you'll find in any Tahoe or its GMC kin, and if you want something more beastly from Dodge, it'll have to be a Durango with "SRT" added somewhere in the name—even then, only the Hellcat beats that torque figure. The Expedition Timberline features underbody skid plates from the Raptor pickup and boasts improved approach and departure angles over more urban-oriented trims. Ground clearance is upped to a best-in-class 10.6 inches while the track is also wider than on non-Timberlines, too.

While it'd be easy for Ford to slap on bigger tires and Active Orange accents, call this an "off-road SUV," and be done with it, there's a little more to the Expedition Timberline. Along with the aforementioned upgrades, it also has four-wheeling features like a two-speed transfer case and Trail Turn Assist, a feature we first saw on the revived Bronco. It locks the rear inside wheel to create a pivot point when you're on tight paths, something that'll certainly come in handy for the sizable Expedition. Standard-length models measure 210 inches long while the Expedition Max is 221.9 inches from its front bumper to the rear one.