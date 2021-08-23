2021 Chevy Tahoe Duramax Diesel Review: The Perfect Engine for GM's Full-Size SUVs

Recipes are important. Recipes matter. Whether it's a special dish that's been passed down through generations or that one Bloody Mary mix you don't shut up about, recipes are in place for a reason: to ensure a consistent result and the satisfaction that comes with it. This is why every Tahoe I've driven over the last 16 years has been essentially the same. By now, GM knows better than to modify the extremely profitable recipe of its big, body-on-frame SUVs like the 2021 Chevy Tahoe. When the all-new Tahoe/Yukon made its big splash back in December 2019, it promised new technologies, refined interiors, and the same tank-like presence it's always enjoyed. The switch to independent rear suspension from a solid axle seemed like the biggest obvious change this round. But there was something else, something that—quite frankly—caught most of us by surprise: the addition of an optional diesel engine. In its latest iteration, the Tahoe offers a 3.0-liter Duramax turbo-diesel engine upgrade applicable to any trim for just $995. That's right, whether you buy a base LS or top-of-the-line High Country, it's just $995 to drop that diesel in.

Jerry Perez

I had the opportunity to test a Tahoe Z71 with the 5.3-liter V8 last year and I found it to be a leader in its segment, a king of the road. This summer, GM loaned a 2021 Chevy Tahoe Premier 4WD equipped with the 3.0-liter diesel, providing a chance to analyze how a different engine alters what's essentially the same vehicle. Check out that earlier review if you're looking for a comprehensive rundown of the truck—today, we're going to dig into just what makes the diesel Tahoe so great. 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe 4WD Premier: By the Numbers Base price (as tested): $50,895 ($75,165)

$50,895 ($75,165) Powertrain: 3.0-liter turbocharged diesel inline-six | 10-speed automatic transmission | four-wheel drive

Jerry Perez

The Basics Let's get some of the basics out of the way first. The diesel-powered Tahoe does not look any different than its gas-powered sibling inside or out. However, the tailgate gets a discreet Duramax badge that's easy to miss and serves as the only indicator that there's a diesel mill under the hood. The 3.0-liter Duramax turbo-diesel engine produces a total of 277 horsepower, meaning that it's down 77 hp from the standard 355-hp 5.3-liter V8, and down a further 183 hp on the optional 420-hp, 6.2-liter V8. However, the latter is only available on the most expensive High Country trim. In terms of torque, the diesel's 460 pound-feet bests the 5.3 V8's 383 lb-ft. In terms of maximum towing capacity in four-wheel-drive configuration, the diesel loses out a bit to its gas-powered sibling, boasting an 8,000-pound limit compared to the latter's 8,200-pound limit. The 4WD diesel gets an EPA-estimated 20 mpg in the city and 26 mpg on the highway, which is considerably higher than the 5.3's 15 mpg in the city and 20 mpg on the highway.

Chevrolet

If 4WD is of no use to you, the 2WD diesel Tahoe offers slightly higher towing capacity and improved fuel economy. They are rated at 8,200 pounds, and 21 mpg in the city and 28 on the highway, respectively. All models are equipped with a 24-gallon fuel tank. The Diesel Experience You can't really say the word diesel nowadays without conjuring up two things: VW's dieselgate or country boys rolling coal in their brodozers complete with Fuck Your Feelings bumper stickers. Perhaps this is why a few bystanders who approached me to compliment the Tahoe's good looks were shocked when I told them it was a diesel.

Jerry Perez