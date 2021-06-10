I Spent the Weekend With the 2021 Honda Ridgeline Sport HPD. What Do You Want to Know?

I think at this point we can all safely agree Truck Guy is the most ridiculous type of car enthusiast. From coal rolling to Crab Walk to the Ram driver in my county with the "FUCK YOUR FEELINGS" banner across his back window, something is deeply not right with many of America's pickup truck drivers. More so than other drivers, I'd wager. But there is one truck that brings you all the practicality you need with much less of the toxicity, and that is the 2021 Honda Ridgeline. Apparently, however, America's truck buyers didn't like how the current generation of Ridgeline looked like a Pilot family-hauler with a bed, so for 2021 it's been butched up with a bigger, more aggressive face, a bulging hood and a new rear bumper with twin exhaust tips. A few other token tweaks were made, but under its skin, the updated Ridgeline is still the unibody truck that a relatively small cult of buyers will swear by.

Patrick George

But should you buy one? Well, that's what I'm still trying to figure out. Over the weekend, I drove a 2021 Honda Ridgeline Sport loaded up with Honda Performance Development accessories. Despite the mostly cosmetic updates for 2021, the Ridgeline still uniquely uses a unibody platform (until the Hyundai Santa Cruz shows up), here shared by both the Honda Pilot, Passport, and Odyssey minivan. It's been extensively modified to accommodate the bed, however, so it is its own animal. And despite the underpinnings, it still boasts the heaviest standard payload (1,589 pounds) in its class and the largest standard bed, as well as a best-in-class, 5,000-pound towing capacity. Power comes from the familiar Honda 3.5-liter naturally aspirated V6 boasting 280 horsepower, mated to a new nine-speed automatic transmission that drives all four wheels as standard. The front-wheel-drive Ridgeline is no more.

Patrick George