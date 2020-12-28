I'm Driving a $90,000 Ram 1500 TRX. What Do You Want to Know?

As pickup-truck fever engulfs the nation, automakers are working overtime to produce bigger, faster and crazier trucks to quench the thirst of horsepower-loving Americans. By those standards, the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX should fit the bill, with its massive tires, high-riding suspension, extra-wide body kit, and 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi V8 engine under the hood. Oh, and 702 horsepower, of course.

Ram recently dropped off one of these $90,000 behemoths at my house and told me to do whatever I wanted with it. Okay, fine, they didn't really tell me that, but that's kind of implied, no? I've really only used it to run errands around Christmas, and it even served as a last-minute stand-in vehicle for a family member's wedding over the weekend. It's had it pretty easy so far, but I will definitely take it for some proper off-roading before it goes back to Ram.

So, this makes me wonder: what do you want to know about the TRX?