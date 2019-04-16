2019 Ram 1500 Rebel Off-Road Review: The Winning Ways of Ram's Battle-Ready Pickup Truck

Right away the biggest surprise was how smooth everything was, even without the air suspension. The steering, the pedals, the suspension, the whole package. Power delivery was linear and predictable, which is important when climbing muddy hills, and the brakes offered a strong initial bite even when caked with mud, which is important when descending said muddy hills. The Rebel exuded a sort of mechanical synergy that I never experienced in its predecessor, which drove like a 1500 on steroids but also like an underpowered Power Wagon, plagued with brutish feel off-piste.

Whipping the Rebel's rear end around on sandy, gravelly mounds was fun and effortless, and the half-ton pickup felt right at home slinging dirt and whatever else happened to fall under those tires. However, the real challenge was in the woods, where narrow and muddy trails with deep ruts could quickly go from "piece of cake" to "holy sh*t." This is where one characteristic of this specific truck turned out to be a positive, where normally it'd be seen as a negative: the Quad Cab.

For most intents and purposes, the Ram's Quad Cab is just fine for most single folks who don't typically haul more than one or two bodies. But if you have kids or a dog, or even a passing need to carry a third person sometimes, don't even think about it—just jump straight into a Crew Cab. It's that cramped back there. But in the tight trails of Badlands Off-Road Park, the shorter wheelbase was a thing of beauty, negotiating three-point turns and slipping between trees or rocks much easier thanks to the shorter overall length (228.9 inches to the Crew Cab's 241.8). Even in serious mud, which more often than not made the rear tires beg for grip, the Rebel carried on to the surprise of the park's resident Jeepers.

2019 Ram 1500 Rebel, The Verdict

Perhaps the strongest argument you can make for the 2019 Ram 1500 Rebel is how easy it is to turn anyone into a recreational off-roader. For this test, I had motorsports contributor and friend to The Drive Ryan Lewis along for the ride. Ryan also happens to be a professional racing driver and racing coach, which means that he spends most of his days behind the wheel of something like a McLaren 720S. Needless to say, he was out of his usual scene.