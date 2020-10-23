2021 Ram 1500 TRX Review: This 702-HP Factory Super Truck Is the New King of the Hill

But after spending a day roaring around Lake Tahoe and catching air at a track where teams in the Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series compete, it’s clear the TRX is more than a 1500 with a big Hemi and a lift kit. We're at our best as a species when we bring maximum seriousness to unserious tasks—and the TRX is a shining example of that.

Okay, you're thinking, it's a Ram with a Hellcat engine. Hellcat all the things . Got it. With Ram boasting endlessly about it being the "quickest, fastest, and most powerful mass-produced truck in history," it's easy to reduce the TRX to its horsepower count, muscle car block and 0-60 time (4.5 seconds, in a vehicle that weighs over three tons). Just like it would've been easy for Ram to put in minimal effort with maximum gimmickry and still sell a flotilla of them next year.

Still, it takes a special kind of corporate mindset for certain machines to make the leap from cocktail napkin drawing to a real production vehicle. A 700+ horsepower off-road truck like the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX is one such improbable machine. And thankfully, Fiat-Chrysler is that special kind of company.

Of course the connecting thread between those two trucks is their street focus, which for a time seemed like the main vector for automakers' moonshot pickup ideas. Got a promising half-ton? Drop the suspension and throw a motor at it. Major off-road upgrades were ceded to the aftermarket— until the Ford Raptor came around and reminded everyone that only good things can happen when a multibillion-dollar corporation's immense resources are thrown at building a great desert-bashing prerunner.

This isn’t Chrysler's first hi-po truck rodeo. The Lil' Red Express was the quickest American-made vehicle you could get your hands on when Dodge introduced it back in 1978, and the Ram SRT-10 blew minds and destroyed tires in equal measure when the company unleashed that Viper-powered brick in 2004.

To build a truck that could handle rough terrain at over 100 mph, Ram developed a frame that’s 74% unique to the TRX versus the standard 1500 . Sections have been hydroformed to reduce the need for welding, with fully-boxed side rails and high-strength steel placed strategically throughout. “One of the really great items on this frame is the front shock tower,” notes Jeff Roselli, the Model Responsible—aka chief engineer—for TRX. “It’s made from the thickest steel we could possibly stamp.”

It took Ram more than a decade to develop a proper answer to the Ford F-150 Raptor, but one glance underneath the bulging sheet metal makes it pretty clear it's put the extra time to good use.

The TRX also brings several welcome changes to transmission control. Gone is the unloved rotary dial shifter, replaced by a traditional console-mounted unit with a manual shifting mode—a feature that Ram trucks like the Rebel lack that’s very useful in performance contexts. Those manual shifts can be made either by bumping the shifter forward or backward, or by using the steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters.

Granted, Ford's also got that new F-150 with its wholly redesigned interior headed to dealer lots next year with the next-generation Raptor not far behind , so Ram needs to keep its edge.

Sitting eight inches wider than a garden-variety Ram 1500 thanks to its beefed up sheet metal, the TRX is a seriously large pickup truck that makes no attempt to hide its aggressive intent. Yet the cabin of my well-optioned tester felt downright swank thanks to the acres of leather and Alcantara. The standard 1500 already had the F-150 handedly beat in terms of materials and creature comforts and the TRX only widens the gap further, aided in no small part by the gigantic and well-designed touchscreen infotainment system.

It all adds up to a truck that, when optioned accordingly, provides shock and awe on several different fronts.

It’s not all just fire and fury. Ram wanted this truck to be luxurious as well, because these days it has to be. So the TRX also culls together an array of different features and technologies from other Ram trucks and elsewhere from the FCA parts bin while also introducing a few new ones. The massive 12.0-inch Uconnect touchscreen infotainment system is standard on all TRX trims, as are the more aggressively-bolstered sport seats and a unique flat-bottomed steering wheel with aluminum shift paddles. Expected upgrades like carbon fiber trim and a 360-degree surround-view camera system are available, of course, but a new heads up display system and digital rear view mirror also grace the options sheet for the first time in any FCA vehicle.

And this 6300-pound behemoth needs all the stopping power it can get: That 6.2-liter supercharged V8 can catapult the TRX to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds on its way to a sub-13 second quarter mile and a top speed of 118 mph, the latter of which necessitated a specially-developed 35-inch, 325mm-wide Goodyear Wrangler all-terrain tire that could not only handle rocks, mud, sand, snow, and pavement, but also entirely silly velocities across each surface. However, they're mostly safe from burnouts—the truck runs primarily in full-time 4WD through a BorgWarner 48-13 active transfer case with torque split dependent on drive mode and no rears-only option.

Bolted to that frame is a thoroughly reworked suspension system with new front upper and lower control arms that are designed to allow for additional axle track width and wheel travel, while the rear gets a five-link setup with a locking Dana 60 solid axle. Damping is handled by 2.5-inch adaptive Bilstein shocks developed exclusively for the TRX, which feature dual electronic proportional valves that continuously adjust damping force, along with nitrogen-charged remote reservoirs that enhance durability. The TRX also scores the biggest brake package Ram could cram inside the confines of its 18-inch wheels, a 14.9-inch rotor with a dual piston monoblock caliper up front and a 14.1-inch rotor in the rear.

Considering the size, weight, power and purpose of the TRX, you’d expect it to be a handful on the road, but it’s surprisingly civilized. While the truck defaults to Auto mode every time you restart the engine, there are seven drive modes to choose from, all of which are accessed by the drive toggle buttons just below the TRX button (which brings up a unique, Ram Rebel-influenced iteration of SRT Performance Pages). It’s worth noting that Sport mode has worthwhile virtue in every day driving, stiffening up the suspension, weighting up the steering, and allowing the engine to rev up a bit more before upshifting. With the massive sidewalls of the 35-inch tire, even this firmer suspension setting can provide a totally agreeable ride quality over all but the most busted-up pavement, so I eventually found myself switching to the user-defined Custom mode and using the Sport suspension setting with the other, less-aggressive default driving attributes. If you’ve heard a Hellcat-powered Challenger, Charger, or Grand Cherokee before, the TRX’s growl will already be familiar. Ram says the TRX’s 702-horsepower rating, which is shy a few ponies of the Trackhawk and the original iterations of the Hellcat models, comes as a result of the longer exhaust system required for this truck. But behind the wheel it still sounds every bit as visceral as you’d expect, replete with the banshee wail of that 2.4-liter twin-screw blower under the hood.

Bradley Iger

As with those other supercharged machines, the TRX uses a ZF-sourced eight-speed gearbox, though here the tuning seems to be a bit gentler. There’s no setting that’ll bang through the gears like Track mode will in the supercharged Dodges and Jeep. It fits with the personality of the TRX, though, as it’s the first Hellcat-powered vehicle I’ve driven that doesn’t feel obscenely (but charmingly) overpowered. Still, when you consider the fact that it’s almost a ton heavier than a blown Challenger, this thing seriously moves out; drop the hammer at 60 mph and you’ll be in the triple digits before you can say "cop car." Through the Air After a few hours tooling around Lake Tahoe, I pointed the Ram's wide nose toward Wild West Motorsports Park in Sparks, Nevada. It’s a facility where purpose-built rock racing buggies and other high performance machines compete in various off-road series. The jumps here are legit. Ram hasn't turned me completely loose with the truck, bringing a coterie of off-road racing pros to babysit and make sure it stays shiny side up. So I head out for a few sighting laps around the course following Josh Hall, the son of late off-racing icon Rod Hall. “Let’s take it easy while I show you the course,” he says over the radio. Hall’s version of “easy” turns out to be what most other folks would consider hauling ass, though, and when we get to the main straight on our last preliminary loop around the course, I decide to close the gap.

Ram

Ram