Immaculate 1989 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Restoration Packs 707-HP Dodge Hellcat Engine
This is one wild Woody.
Going by what it did to the Wagoneer nameplate in its second and third generations, Jeep could use some guidance on how to do the moniker justice when it returns in 2021. Yes, talk of a mild hybrid V-6 and 5.7-liter V-8 is nice, but Jeep knows what we really want. This Hellcat-swapped 1989 Grand Wagoneer built by the pros at Blk Mtn Jeep gives a hint, though it'd be hard to recreate such nostalgiac style in a go-fast package.
Originally shipped with a 5.9-liter AMC V-8 making a mere 144 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque, this Wagoneer's 6.2-liter, supercharged Hellcat V-8 offers nearly five times the original engine's horsepower output, and more than double its torque, with 645 pound-feet. These flow through a three-speed Chrysler automatic transmission and into the factory Jeep transfer case, which naturally distributes power to all four wheels.
Fitting the immense Hellcat crate engine to a Wagoneer reportedly required repurposing Grand Cherokee Trackhawk exhaust manifolds and installing a bespoke oil pan designed to fit around the Wagoneer's frame—plus custom mounts to keep everything in place. The results, as the video below should tell you, are comical.
Unfortunately, the grins this Wagoneer Trackhawk will give you will only ever be by proxy, as this super-SUV was sold more than a week ago at a Worldwide Auctioneers event in Saudi Arabia. Odds are this thing has already disappeared into some oil prince's private collection, never to be seen by the public again. At least we can prove to ourselves that it exists with videos like the one above, and still dream of one day owning another Hellcat-swapped Jeep.
h/t: Engine Swap Depot
