Someone Is Selling a Collection of Dodge Li'l Red Express Trucks for $60,000

Anyone interested in old-school American sheet metal knows—or at least, should know—about the Dodge Li'l Red Express. It was a hot-rod truck offered from the factory with a 360-cubic-inch V8 and twin exhaust stacks that stood up straight behind the cab. Oh, and don't forget the period-correct wood paneling on the tailgate. Just over 7,000 were made between 1978 and 1979, and somehow, four of them ended up in the middle of Missouri.

The quartet of muscle trucks was recently listed for sale, and as Barn Finds points out, they can be yours if you bring $60,000 to this gentleman's garage.