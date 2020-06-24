Dodge and Kia Tie for Highest Initial Quality, Tesla Ranked Dead Last: J.D. Power Study

The J.D. Power latest Initial Quality Study is one of the most widely used tools for new car buyers. The study pits automakers against one another using real-world data and helps to give the public an idea of a manufacturer's grasp on quality. This year, kudos goes out to an unlikely pair which tied for highest quality: Dodge and Kia.

Kia's position at the top of the chart should come as no surprise—at least not anymore. The South Korean automaker has, in fact, situated itself near or at the top of J.D. Power's study every year since 2015. But Dodge's placement tying the incumbent for first is a huge leap from eighth place in 2019 and even more from 20th place in 2018. More importantly, J.D. Power notes that 2020's survey data marks the best-ever collective performance by the Detroit automakers compared to imports.

Despite ranking highly on the chart, Dodge only picked up two places in J.D. Power's various segmented rankings. It earned second place in both the Large Car and Upper Midsize SUV segments with the Dodge Charger and Dodge Durango, respectively.

It's also worth noting that parent company Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' assembly plant in Toluca, Mexico earned a gold medal for having the fewest defects out of any North American plant. Both the Dodge Journey and Jeep Compass are built at this facility.