2021 Honda Ridgeline: More Truck Than Ever, At Least Visually

The Honda Ridgeline has a bit of an image problem. Despite possibly being the ideal truck for most Americans if they were actually honest with themselves, it's a bit of an oddball choice in the eyes of "real" truck enthusiasts not just because of its status as a unibody truck but also its willingness to wear its crossover roots on its sleeve.

Boasting all-new sheet metal A-pillars forward, however, the refreshed 2021 Honda Ridgeline has received a more butch-looking front end that almost resembles that of a body-on-frame truck. Its big, squared-off grille and hood bulge are clearly designed to make it look more like the F-150s and Silverados of the world and less like the Pilot-with-a-bed this thing kind of is. The revised Ridgeline also apparently gets a new rear bumper with twin exhaust tips and an upgraded infotainment system that sees the return of the physical volume knob. Praise the heavens.