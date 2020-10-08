What Do You Want to Know About the 1985 Honda CR-X Si? 

Anyway, the CRX probably needs no introduction to most of you. But just in case, it was a two-seat, Civic-based hatchback that ran from the mid-'80s until the early '90s. It quickly became an icon of the sport compact tuner scene, especially in Si guise like this car. It weighs about 1,800 pounds, packs around 91 horsepower from a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated four, and puts all that grunt down via a five-speed manual. No power steering, no navigation, no Bluetooth, no airbags, no distractions. It's got plenty of power in around-town driving, and the shifter is good for an '80s economy car, although a far cry from the legendary manuals Honda would be known for later.

It should make for a fun couple of days. And in the meantime, I'll be thinking about how we got from the CRX to this one, and I'll try and imagine what a compact Honda will look like in 35 years.

What do you want to know about it? And what should I throw on the cassette player? I'm thinking Stop Making Sense and Purple Rain so far. I have a leather Member's Only jacket I need to dig out too so I can really complete the whole package.