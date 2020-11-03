The 1985 Honda CRX Si Gives Me Hope the Future Of Driving Will Still Be Fun

Every day brings us news of a new crossover, another axed manual transmission, the latest downsized engine or some advancement in autonomous technology. It's easy to worry that the future of cars will only mean transportation appliances instead of things that are actually fun to drive, let alone meant to be driven by humans instead of an algorithm. But when you really look at the actual march of technology in cars, you start to see that it's generally made things better; faster, cleaner, safer, more efficient, and built better than at any point in history. And while cars are more electrified and high-tech, we still have more and better performance options than we've ever had.

Patrick George

Things are changing, but we—automakers, the car-buying public, the tuner scene, car culture writ large, all of it—haven't completely screwed this up yet. I had to go back in time to really understand this. A long weekend in a pristine 1985 Honda CRX Si—the very definition of "they don't make 'em like they used to"—taught me that if we haven't lost fun cars 35 years on from this CRX, there's a very strong chance we could have many more decades of driving thrills ahead of us. It also taught me that the CRX Si deserves every ounce of its iconic status when you drive it today. The 1985 Honda CRX Si, By the Numbers Base Price: $7,999 (approximately $19,350 in 2020's dollars)

$7,999 (approximately $19,350 in 2020's dollars) Powertrain: 1.5-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder | Front-wheel-drive | Five-speed manual transmission

1.5-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder | Front-wheel-drive | Five-speed manual transmission Curb weight: 1,819 pounds

1,819 pounds Horsepower: 91 bhp at 5500 rpm

91 bhp at 5500 rpm Torque: 93 pound-feet at 4500 rpm

93 pound-feet at 4500 rpm Fuel Economy: 32 mpg observed by Car and Driver when new

32 mpg observed by Car and Driver when new Quick Take: Honda's OG hot hatch can still put on a hell of a show. Civic Renaissance Experimental, Or Something Like That More than any vintage muscle car, the CRX feels like something that could just never happen today. It’s a two-door hatchback with only two seats. And yet it was a wildly successful and popular car in its time, with both mainstream buyers and enthusiasts.

Patrick George

Can you even imagine a car like that being a hit today, when everyone in America seems to have decided they need three rows of seats, eight inches of ground clearance and enough torque to tow a school bus out of a ditch? Nobody buys cars even close to this size anymore. Honda had to kill the Fit over slow sales. The modern Civic Si coupe got the ax, too. Hell, even Volkswagen has opted not to sell the ubiquitous Golf in America, except in hotter GTI and R forms. We're living in a different era for sure. But in its time, the CRX (or CR-X in some markets) was a big deal for a small car. Launched in 1983 as a variation on the perpetually popular Civic, it came in fuel-sipping FE and DX models but added fuel injection and some badly needed extra power in 1985 with the Si model. The “sport injection” SOHC 1.5-liter model for the American market—where the FE module is prominently highlighted in the engine bay, and given its own proper name—added more than 30 horses over the base CRX. (Read Ate Up With Motor for a much deeper dive into the model's history.) It is the O.G. Honda hot hatch; though VTEC would come later, it set the template for what was to be down the line.

Patrick George

A second-generation CRX debuted in 1988, which kept the tidy kammback looks and had its own Si version dialed all the way up to 105 HP. Japanese and European versions of both cars had more powerful DOHC engines, often coveted by tuners. The CRX later mutated into the not-as-popular Del Sol in 1992, a decision I never quite understood, and the less said about the hybrid CR-Z of the 2000s, the better. But the original Si was a hit right off the bat, especially with club racers, autocrossers and, eventually, tuners. That’s why it’s so rare to find one as clean as this example today—most CRX Si examples had cheap racing bucket seats, fart-pipe exhausts and underbody neon by the turn of the century. And a lot of rust, too, depending on where they lived. (By the way, this car got a ton of attention when I had it. I frequently heard "I used to own one of those!" from passersby and drivers with their windows down, usually followed by, "And I never should've sold it!")

Patrick George

This particular example came from Honda’s private collection on the West Coast, and with just about 10,500 miles on the clock, it was a rare chance to experience what a 1980s car felt like when it was basically new. Save for some dings, scratches and stains on the seats and a bit of paint repair here and there, this car looks and drives like it’s in the first year of its lease. Cloth bucket seats, five-speed manual, cassette deck with manual equalizer sliders, rear drum brakes, power sunroof—it’s an affordable, efficient, fun economy car with some nice extras. And it all ran and drove with mostly zero drama, too. Far better than any of the dumpster fire 1980s BMWs I have personally owned. I asked the press fleet guy if there was anything unusual I should know about it, something I always ask when driving an older car.

Patrick George