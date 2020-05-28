The 2021 Acura TLX Is the Beautiful Type-S Concept Come to Life

The 2021 Acura TLX is finally here and, praise the heavens, it's a spitting image of that gorgeous Type S Concept. On top of awesome styling, the production-ready TLX will also bring with it an all-new V6, the return of double-wishbone front suspension, brakes from the NSX, and—after a decade-plus-long hiatus—the Type S badge.

Upon arrival, the new TLX is long-hooded, aggressive without being overdone, and features a low-and-wide stance that's reflected in its specs. It's 2.2 inches wider, 2.9 inches longer, and almost half an inch lower than the car it replaces but we don't need measuring tape to tell you that it's the best-looking Acura we've seen in a long time.