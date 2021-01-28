2022 Acura MDX Review: An SUV Staple Fights Off a Mid-Life Crisis With Great Tech and Performance

The Acura MDX needs no introduction. You see them all over the place. It's a staple of the luxury crossover market, it makes up a significant chunk of Acura's sales, and it's generally well-regarded by its buyers and critics alike. What it's not, however, is sexy, flashy or inspiring; at least, not the way competitors from BMW or Mercedes-Benz tend to be. That hasn't stopped the MDX from being the best-selling three-row SUV of all time, but it's achieved that milestone in kind of a quiet and circumspect way, without overwhelming horsepower or a badge that screams "I'm rich and you're not." So after 20 years on sale now, you can't blame the reliable MDX—or more specifically, the engineers at Honda—for feeling like a mid-life crisis was on the horizon. Though it basically helped invent the segment it's in, the MDX is a bit staid. Boring. Not really an attention-grabber. Perhaps some hot young thing came along (maybe it was the Honda Civic Type R or the reborn NSX) to capture everyone's hearts and minds, putting the respectable MDX in need of some reinvention. Just not the embarrassing kind, like the dad who gets an earring or starts a Pearl Jam cover band with the other dads he knows from soccer practice.

Patrick George

I am pleased to report that with an all-new Acura-specific platform, a host of impressive technology and a twin-turbocharged Type S version on the way, Acura has largely delivered on its promise to turn this MDX into its new mass-market flagship, replacing the old RLX sedan, which nobody was buying anyway. And it's pretty fun to drive, too, for a three-row crossover. 2022 Acura MDX SH-AWD Advance, By The Numbers Base Price (As Tested) : $46,900 starting | $65,000 (est.)

: $46,900 starting | $65,000 (est.) Powertrain : 3.5-liter naturally aspirated V6 | 10-speed automatic transmission | all-wheel-drive

: 3.5-liter naturally aspirated V6 | 10-speed automatic transmission | all-wheel-drive Horsepower : 290 horsepower at 6,200 RPM

: 290 horsepower at 6,200 RPM Torque : 267 pound-feet at 4,700 rpm

: 267 pound-feet at 4,700 rpm EPA Fuel Economy : 19 mpg city | 26 highway | 21 combined

: 19 mpg city | 26 highway | 21 combined Curb Weight : 4,503 pounds (with SH-AWD)

: 4,503 pounds (with SH-AWD) Seating Capacity : 7

: 7 Cargo Space : 16.3 cubic feet behind the third row; 95 cubic feet max

: 16.3 cubic feet behind the third row; 95 cubic feet max Quick Take: Acura's big SUV is better than ever and worthy of the flagship title. What's New and Improved (A Lot) I'll preface this by saying that with traditional press launches still suspended over COVID-19 and in-demand new models like this one only getting short loans to automotive writers, my time in the new MDX was limited to a couple of days. But it's clear that these changes have caused quite a transformation.

Patrick George

The new, Ohio-built MDX no longer shares a platform with cars like the Honda Accord and Odyssey. It's on an all-new light truck platform, exclusive to Acura, and a real emphasis has been placed on performance this time around. Acura's been trying to get its groove back lately after a decade and change of being unable to meet tougher challengers from all sides with various whatever re-badged Hondas. That effort started with the second-gen NSX, and the brand says it's trickling down to the rest of the lineup.

Acura

Though it may not look obviously or radically different from the last one, the new MDX gets a 32 percent stiffer body structure; larger and more powerful brakes; a new multi-link rear suspension and a new double-wishbone front suspension; revamped electric steering; 10mm wider tires; and more distinct differences between the various drive modes, like Comfort and Sport. It's also several inches longer and wider than before and does much better in the way of standard equipment.

Acura

The standard 3.5-liter V6 is a carryover from the last MDX with a few new bits to reduce emissions and noise, and it's rated as before at 290 hp and 267 lb-ft of torque. As with all of Honda's V6 engines, I'm generally a fan, though I am more excited to try the upcoming turbo MDX Type S that amps power up to 355 hp and 354 pound-feet of torque.

Patrick George

Front-wheel drive is standard on the two base MDX and Technology trims. Acura's Super Handling All-Wheel Drive is a $2,000 option on those two, and it comes standard on the two upper A-Spec and Advance trims. On the outside, our metaphorical mid-life crisis dad may not have gotten an earring, but he did decide to hit the gym a bit and dump the baggy polo shirts for some classier standards from ASOS and Bonobos. The grille is wider and more aggressive, the headlamps are narrower, the side creases are more pronounced and there's just less of a dumpy minivan profile overall.

Patrick George

I can't say it looks tremendously more distinctive or different than before, and it still just doesn't have the visual flash of a Benz (or even a Genesis, now) but it does present a bit more aggressively and confidently this time around. Tech and Interior But it's inside, and in the technology suite, where this MDX finally gets a real upgrade from "slightly nicer Honda" to "actual luxury car that seems worth its price tag." My tester came with some really nice interior flourishes, like a rich "espresso" leather interior, full leather under-dash, piano black dashboard and ash "open pore" wood accents.

Patrick George