Review: The Acura Integra Type R Will Always Be My Favorite, but an RSX Type S Is Nicer to Drive

A few weeks ago, Acura invited us out to the base of Angeles Crest Highway to drive a handful of immaculately kept cars from the company's private parked stash. The event was held to hype the upcoming TLX Type-S (review coming soon!). One of the automaker's reps indicated the Integra Type R and RSX Type S were offered up to drive "to get a sense for the differences between Type R and Type S ," which I can parse for you into plain English: Type S is "sport-luxury," Type R is "hardcore driver's car."

As a barely reformed once-fanboy of Honda and a tragic nostalgist in general, I'm uniquely qualified to write an overtly effusive account of the 15-year-old Acura RSX Type S I just drove. Don't worry, I took my paper-bag breaths and now I can provide a more realistic rundown. It was great, it wasn't life-changing, it was a lot of fun, but mostly it was just pleasant.

That tracks in the context of today's Honda/Acura lineup, where the Civic Type R is mean and loud and I guess we can expect the TLX Type S to be smooth and slick.

A stock Integra Type R in great condition is still a lot of fun to drive today; it's noisy, it feels light, the shifter's very satisfying to operate. I know it's a cliche, but mechanical simplicity really does increase the engagement and satisfaction driving provides. When you hit the gas pedal in a new car, you're effectively pushing a button and the car's computer is applying the amount of power it thinks you want based on a broad range of data inputs. When you step on the gas with a car like the yellow Integra you're looking at pictures of here, your foot is pushing a lever that pulls a cable that physically opens the engine's nostril. You're quite literally feeling the car function and it's glorious.