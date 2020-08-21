2021 Acura TLX Type S Will Cost at Least $50,000, Base Model Gets $4,500 Price Hike

Even before getting behind the wheel, we can already tell Acura's all-new TLX is a sizable leap forward in comparison to the outgoing sedan. Evidently, Acura thinks so too because when the base 2021 TLX goes on sale at the end of next month, it'll have a starting price of $38,525 including destination, a whole $4,500 higher than its direct predecessor.

To be fair, that extra $4,500 does buy quite a bit more car. The 2021 TLX sports a turbocharged, 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine producing 272 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque, while the least-expensive previous-gen TLX is saddled with a naturally aspirated 2.4-liter making just 206 hp and 182 pound-feet.

Acura points out that the new four-pot TLX is only $1,300 more expensive than the outgoing V6 with which it probably compares more fairly. It's also worth noting that the last TLX was, ultimately, based on the ninth-gen Honda Accord while this new version is, according to Acura, built on its own model-exclusive chassis.

Equipping your 2021 TLX with any Technology, A-Spec, or Advance Packages steadily brings the bill up through the $40,000 range. Super Handling All-Wheel Drive can be had for an extra $2,000 while front-wheel drive remains standard. Keep in mind that dollar values in the pricing chart below do not include the $1,025 destination charge.