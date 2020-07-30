The 2021 Acura TLX Type S Will Show the World What It Can Do at Pikes Peak

Last year's Pikes Peak International Hill Climb saw Acura show up in force with five cars, one of which came close to an overall win. The number 42 TLX GT driven by Peter Cunningham stormed up the 12.4-mile, 156-corner course in just 9:24.433—faster than some purpose-built prototypes and came in first in the Open class and third overall. Not bad for a TLX, and this year, it might ascend the mountain quicker still, because Acura's army will be led by a racing version of its brand-new TLX Type S sports sedan.

Acura will field two new TLXs at this year's PPIHC—one 2.0T and one Type S—plus provide a third, developmental prototype of the Type S to serve as the race's pace car. It will demonstrate the marque's new 3.0-liter turbo V6, which produces 355 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque. Also, for the first time on an Acura Type S model, torque-vectoring SH-AWD. The latter in particular will no doubt offer a welcome steering enhancement on the steep, treacherous ascent to the mountain's 14,115-foot summit.