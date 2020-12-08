2022 Acura MDX: Superb Design, Upgraded Suspension Get Us Ready for Faster Type S Version

The 2022 Acura MDX is here and, as we all expected, it looks pretty much just like the Prototype revealed back in October. Much like its TLX stablemate, this fourth-generation MDX is wider and longer than the car it replaces, with most of that length consisting of hood rather than greenhouse for a more athletic appearance.

Acura says, however, that its new SUV will go beyond just looking sporty. Created with the goal of driving like a sport sedan, this SUV's new platform is more rigid and, for the first time in an MDX, is attached to a double-wishbone suspension in the front for more capable and precise handling without sacrificing ride comfort. Also new is a belt-driven, variable-ratio power steering system that's apparently quicker and makes the car more agile than before.

The front brakes are 30mm bigger, 2mm thicker, don't fade as early, and are paired to a new brake booster. Standard wheels have grown to 19 inches (up from the last generation's 18s) while 20-inch rims can also be had and come with special resonators inside to reduce road noise.