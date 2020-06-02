Type S Versions of Next Acura MDX and ‘New Compact Sedan’ Coming by 2022: Leak

Just last week, Acura unveiled its all-new TLX sedan along with a hotted-up Type S model. Thanks to a newly leaked dealer presentation, we now know what the rest of Acura's lineup will look like for the next couple of years and, fortunately, the TLX won't be the only car to wear the resurrected Type S badge. Shared to the Acurazine forums is a 52-minute video presentation from the company intended for its dealer network's eyes only. The key takeaway here is Acura's rescheduled goal of hitting 200,000 units in annual sales by 2022. You and I, meanwhile, will likely be much more interested in how Honda's luxury arm will go about doing that.

via Acurazine Before you wonder aloud how Acura plans on hiking up the NSX's price by $40k over three years, those are target sales volumes, not prices.

Showing up at around 37 minutes is a slide that lays out the automaker's product plans, all but confirming the next-gen MDX crossover and a "New Compact Sedan" within two years, both of which will come with Type S versions. While a redesigned MDX was expected and, like the TLX, already had its design leaked almost a year ago now, this "New Compact Sedan" raises some questions. Presumably, it'll be a successor to the long-in-the-tooth ILX but why is Acura not simply referring to it as the "New ILX" here? Also, what is the meaning of the new model being represented in chartreuse green versus the old ILX's school bus yellow? Is the company preparing a compact sedan that trades in the ILX name for one with way more brand cache like, say, Integra? The presentation also confirms the NSX supercar's presence until at least 2022, while the recently discontinued RLX will indeed stay discontinued. "One model that is obviously absent from this plan: RLX," said Acura Sales Assistant Vice President Mamadou Diallo. "TLX is moving up in size, power, and sophistication. And with SH-AWD available on all trim levels, we are ready to say goodbye to RLX."

Acura