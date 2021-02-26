The people at Volkswagen do not hold back when they talk about the new 2021 Volkswagen ID.4. "This is the most important car we've made since the Beetle," reads some of the press materials, and they do not mean the Golf-based one with the flower vase from the 1990s. The original Beetle, arguably the most iconic car ever made, with more than 20 million sold across 80 years. Yeah, that Beetle. The ID.4 is a very, very big deal. For the next three days, it's in my driveway. What do you want to know about it?

Patrick George

I wrote a pretty extensive deep-dive on this car last fall after a press briefing in Brooklyn. But if you want the top-level version, this is VW's first modern, mainstream EV, one designed to spearhead its electric revolution and hopefully steal sales from the Toyota RAV4, Honda CR-V and other crossovers in the process. It's one of the first cars on VW's electric MEB platform, which will underpin a new family of EVs as the German automaking giant prepares to begin phasing out internal combustion passenger vehicles later this decade. (The ID.4's platform-mate, the Golf-sized ID.3 hatchback, will not be sold in North America.) It uses an 82 kWh battery, a single rear-mounted motor, is rear-wheel-drive, has an estimated range of about 250 miles—VW has done extensive research on just how much people actually drive daily and this car is aimed at their needs—and boasts an extremely modern, forward-thinking interior and tech package. A public DC fast charger should add 60 miles of range in 10 minutes. It starts at $39,995 before any state or federal tax incentives; my loaded First Edition model is $43,995, so after rebates, it's right on par with the cost of an average new car. So this isn't a Tesla Model S with Plaid Mode. It's not a Porsche Taycan, either. It's not a rocketship, and it doesn't hover unless something has gone terribly wrong. It's meant to be a normal car. It's for normal people, who drive in normal ways, have normal income levels and probably drive at normal speeds. That's how VW is aiming for huge volume sales and mass-market success.

