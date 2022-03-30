2024 Volkswagen ID Buzz Hands-On Impressions: The Retro EV Done Right

The ID Buzzes VW had on display were European-spec two-row versions, as North America will get a longer-wheelbase version later with three rows of seating. Expect that spec along with additional battery and powertrain configurations—hello, all-wheel drive!—to be revealed between now and when the ID Buzz goes on sale here for the 2024 model year.
Thus, our three-row version will have a slightly different layout we'll have to check out later, but this European model was properly spacious, both in the seats and in the hatch. Like most VWs, the build quality also looked fairly solid for those of you who need to do hardcore van stuff like haul kindergarteners or building materials (or both).
There's always something with the potential to harsh your mellow with a classic VW, though—and in the classic-inspired ID Buzz, it will probably be the controls. Like the new ID.4 and Golf, the ID Buzz has VW's new much-criticized
touchscreen-heavy interior with capacitive controls. I'll withhold my judgment until I drive a VW with it, but others at The Drive have been pretty harsh about it, going so far as to say the ID.4 was "ruined by frustrating tech."