2024 Volkswagen ID Buzz Hands-On Impressions: The Retro EV Done Right

There's one thing you notice immediately when you hop out from behind the wheel of a vintage air-cooled Volkswagen and into the passenger seat of the 2024 Volkswagen ID Buzz: speed. Namely, that VW's new electric bus actually has some, and it gets up to speed quickly, without drama. Dare I even call it fast? Yes. Yes, I would. Mash pedal, receive laughs.

Volkswagen brought a few Euro-spec, two-row ID Buzzes out to SXSW in Austin, Texas, this week and let me, of all nerds, have a ride in one. Even though I haven't had a chance to drive it yet, I could tell that the ID Buzz is retro done right just from my brief ride. It's cool enough to be a true heir to the original bus, yet far more practical. There's no need for a jokey "slow moving vehicle" sign across the back, or a drivetrain swap to be able to keep up with modern-day traffic. It simply works out of the box and is here to bring chill classic vibes to everyday people who might not be able to fit the original version into their life.