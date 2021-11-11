2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI and Golf R First Drive Review: Hot Hatches, Frigid Controls

As for which one I'd take between the two, you really can't go wrong with either. But if it were my money, a manual GTI would be the one I'd park in my garage. It's pretty much just as quick as the R in most real-life situations, feels lighter on its feet in the corners, and costs significantly less money. Its aesthetic is also more whimsical than the more serious and sterile-looking Golf R, what with its dimpled golf ball shifter, red front-grille lipstick, and plaid seats.

Form Over Function

On the subject of the interior, it seems like every notable new car these days launches with its fair share of mild controversy. The Mk8 Golf is no different, including the fact that the base, non-performance model isn't even offered in this continent. Enjoy it, Europe. VW wants us in a Tiguan or, better yet, an ID.4 instead.

Even worse, to the dismay of what feels like everybody who's encountered it, the new Golf features an extremely touch-dependent, minimalist interior that—while quite clean and good-looking in brochure photos—is kind of a pain in the ass to use in real life.

Integrated into the same glossy black plastic piece as the standard 10.25-inch digital gauge cluster is a 10-inch infotainment touchscreen. Pretty standard stuff for a nice-ish car made in 2021, and that main screen is reasonably easy to learn and navigate. But then you have the touch-sensitive bar underneath that encompasses volume control and temperature control. And the touch-sensitive shortcuts beneath that that bring up the screens dedicated to driving assists, detailed climate control, parking assists, and drive modes. On the left-hand side of the gauges, you've got lighting and window heating buttons that are, you guessed it, also touch-sensitive.

Most egregiously, however, Volkswagen has even opted to have all of the steering wheel controls be exclusively touch-dependent.