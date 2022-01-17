2021 Volkswagen ID.4 Review: A Practical EV Ruined by Frustrating Tech

Any way you look at it, it's evident that Volkswagen's goal for its first mass-market EV in the United States is to simply convince folks that they can switch to electric power without losing any of the things they've grown used to and love about their Golfs or Tiguans. And before you email me about it—yes, I know VW sold the e-Golf in the U.S., but that's a bit of a special case . The ID.4 fulfills that promise on some levels, but falls far short on others.

On paper, the ID.4 looks like the perfect family-moving EV. Four doors, five seats, a spacious cabin, a large trunk, and lastly, a starting price that people other than Tech Bros can actually afford. Most importantly, the ID.4 grabs everything there's to appreciate about a traditional, gas-powered crossover and packages it into a modern-looking electric car with a decent driving range.

In case you haven't noticed, EVs are becoming more and more popular by the day. Three of the best 10 cars we drove in 2021 were electric, and a fourth was a hybrid. I can say without a doubt that that number will grow in 2022—mostly because we've already seen a major EV debut in the first week of the year alone. But while pricey electric pickup trucks are cool and all, they're hardly a viable solution for most Americans. That falls on much simpler, less expensive, and considerably more practical vehicles like the 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 .

And while the ID.4 VW let me drive for over a week was a 2021 model, several important changes have been made for 2022. The same powertrain remains in the 2022 Volkswagen ID.4, but customers will now be able to choose between rear-wheel-drive (201 hp) and all-wheel-drive (same 295 hp) models. The maximum acceptance DC charging rate has been upped from 125 kW to 135 kW for faster charging, and the brake-hold feature has also been added (which drastically enhances one-pedal driving). Lastly, VW is promising an "EPA-estimated range improvement over 2021," but it has yet to announce official figures. As a reminder, 2021 model-year ID.4s will return either a claimed 240 or 249 miles depending on trim.

Whether you opt for the 2021 ID.4 Pro or Pro S, you'll get the same all-wheel-drive powertrain underneath. An 82-kWh lithium-ion battery drives two electric motors: an asynchronous unit up front and a permanent magnet synchronous in the rear. Total power output is rated at 295 horsepower and 330 pound-feet of torque, which is good for an EPA-tested driving range of 240 miles on a single charge (249 in the less-equipped and therefore lighter base trim).

That simplicity translates to the inside, too, and I'm all here for it. Like in most VWs, the interior design is spot-on, prioritizing comfort and practicality. In this case, there is a large pass-through cubby under the dash for handbags, four cupholders for the front seats (two of which double as general storage cubbies), and a tilted (so your phone doesn't fall out) wireless charging pad that's nicely positioned near the driver's armrest. The glass roof is fixed, but it does have a power shade you can open or close to regulate light. Unfortunately, VW skipped on a volume knob or any kind of push-style button for any sort of control, but more on that later.

VW gave the ID.4 an exterior fitting its electric persona. The body is smooth, the lines are clean, the 19-inch wheels look sharp, and overall it's a very modern-looking crossover. Yet that modern aesthetic comes from a simplistic design, not from making the body overly angular or adding rocket-thruster-looking lighting elements at all four corners. It may not be everyone's cup of tea, but the ID.4 is a tidy, swoopy fella.

The Volkswagen ID.4 is currently the only member of the electric ID family that's available in the United States. Abroad, its ID.3, ID.5, and ID.6 siblings are also available, ranging in size from Golfish hatchbacks to compact and midsize crossovers. Domestically, the ID.4 fits neatly between the Taos and Tiguan in terms of size. The bite-sized Taos is 175 inches long, the ID.4 180, and the Tiguan 186.

Driving the VW ID.4 Driving the VW ID.4 begins by simply getting in the car, as there's no need to turn an ignition on. Planting your butt in the seat triggers the electrical systems for the screens, climate, radio, et cetera. Then, simply twist the unique shifter—mounted behind the steering wheel and to the right of the gauge cluster—to hit the road. Twist away from you to go forward and twist it toward you to reverse. When done, simply push the button on the side of the shifter to engage Park. Hop out of the car so the seat senses that you're no longer in it, and it will shut the vehicle off. It's very easy, even if maybe a bit unintuitive at first. (There is an actual push-start button that can be used to override the automated system if desired.) Obviously, between getting in and getting out, there's actual driving that happens—but that occurs without a fuss in the ID.4. This is not to say the experience is a boring one, however, because at nearly 300 hp, it has plenty of pep in its step. The ID.4 zips away off the line with ease and it does so in complete silence, earning it puzzling looks from bystanders who didn't expect a bubbly crossover to rocket away so quickly. It's a similar experience at highway speeds, when a quick stab of the accelerator can deliver more than enough acceleration to pass one, two, or three semis clogging up the road.

Jerry Perez

Steering feel is quite good, as has mostly been the case in the EVs I've driven this year like the Ford Mustang Mach-E and Polestar 2. It's direct and communicative when driving at a quicker pace on the highway or country roads, but it's also pleasant when slipping in and out of parking lots or traversing tight downtown streets. I had to maneuver the ID.4 behind my house to plug it in overnight during my test, and plenty of back-and-forths were necessary to squeeze in. The accelerator, brake, and steering all worked harmoniously together regardless of pace—no variations in pedal sensitivity or weirdly grabby brakes. One-pedal driving can be activated via the shifter, and it's the way I drove the thing for most of my time with it. As a 2021 model, the tester did not feature a brake-hold feature (where the car doesn't creep forward from a stop when you let off the brake), but it's been added to the 2022 models. One-pedal mode wasn't nearly as intuitive as it is in the Nissan Leaf or Mustang Mach-E, however, because it forced me to use the brake pedal to shed off additional speed or to stay stopped at a light. This, in addition to the lack of actual buttons or knobs on the steering wheel and center console, made the driving experience considerably less enjoyable than it should've been.

Jerry Perez