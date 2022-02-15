Drifting Off-Road VW ID.4s Shows Mods Can Make Even Dull Crossovers Fun

Crossovers are inherently compromised vehicles that balance a variety of functions, often poorly. They're multitools that, like a Swiss Army Knife, do many things with the kind of mediocrity that just makes you wish for something more purpose-built. But just as using one to carve a bust of Harpo Marx would be impressive, so would creating a heart-pounding performance car from one of the least inspiring electric crossovers out there: the 2021 Volkswagen ID.4.

The first of VW's new generation of EVs sold in the United States arrived to little fanfare. It marked an important step in VW's transition toward EVs but not much else. Its range isn't exceptional, its infotainment has elicited four-letter words from my colleagues here at The Drive and over at Car Bibles, and its stock driving experience apparently doesn't do a whole lot to make up for either problem. In other words, it's highly representative of modern crossovers. But when you stop and consider the makeover VW issued to the ID.4s it races off-road in events like the Rebelle Rally and NORRA Mexican 1000—ones it let me abuse in the sands of Southern California—you'll see the potential in these widely loathed vehicles.