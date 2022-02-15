Drifting Off-Road VW ID.4s Shows Mods Can Make Even Dull Crossovers Fun

Such was also the case for the rear-drive NORRA ID.4, but for a completely different kind of driving.
Unlike the more powerful, all-wheel-drive Rebelle car, this one couldn't be wrung by the neck and expected to comply. Instead, it was explicit in which inputs were ineffective, losing its composure the second you rubbed it the wrong way, making it a bit like driving a cranky old housecat in that regard. Like said cat, and like the AWD car before it, this ID.4 had a stubborn streak in the form of that overeager traction control, which wouldn't allow its 201 hp and 229 lb-ft of torque to be doled out if it so much as sniffed a slide. Enough of your foolish games, human, it felt like it wanted to tell me.
But the finely tuned suspension and rigidity added by its full cage gave it a self-assurance over rough ground, like that of an animal prowling familiar stomping grounds. It didn't have the sheer grunt of the Rebelle car—a challenger to its territory—but it was clearly built more with sector splits in mind, and that was reflected in my lap times.