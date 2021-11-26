Driving a $27M 1929 Bentley Blower Shows How Easy We Have It Today

This particular car first appeared at the 1930 Irish Grand Prix with a different body. It was later refitted with a chassis and bodywork after a crash at the Ulster TT. It raced all over the place, including at the 1930 24 Hours of Le Mans. But in May 1931, it—along with Sir Birkin’s other Blowers—was put up for sale. But UU 5872 has not been hidden in a shed since then; it was restored in the ‘60s (retaining as much patina as possible), been on the punishing Mille Miglia numerous times, run up the Goodwood Festival of Speed hill, and was shown off at Monterey Car Week.

If “size” were a car, it would be this. Huge wheels, massive headlights, a colossal steering wheel… you can’t miss it at all. It is pretty narrow though. You experience its lack of width when you try to get in the cabin. For something so long, there’s naff all space for people up front. Crawling through its tiny, Union Jack-emblazoned door, you have to be careful not to knock any of the many switches or taps on its dash. This is because if you do, the car might go bang. This, I’m told, is A Bad Thing.

Despite being a small human, fitting my thighs under the steering wheel and being able to get close to the pedals was an ordeal. That massive steering wheel is necessary because you need a lot of leverage to turn 3,800 pounds of 1920s metal. The pedals aren’t as heavy, but have their own quirks. The clutch is where you expect it to be, but the gas and brake are switched. Rather wonderfully, there’s a notch worn into the wooden floor where Sir Birkin and Co. rested their feet mid-race to guide your own positioning. Dials, switches, a stolen Parisian billiard score keeper-cum-lap counter, and buttons litter the dash.