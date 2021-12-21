1990 Lamborghini Countach Review: Wild Looks and Noise Only Improve With Age

This is a European-spec model, so its carbureted, 5.2-liter V12 bellows out 449 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. These figures are easily eclipsed by 2021’s crop of supercars (or, hell, even by 2011’s) but the Countach remains terrifically quick. Keep in mind that, at around 3,284 pounds, it weighs approximately 800 pounds less than a new BMW M3. Put in the context of its era, the Countach was a superstar in the same way that the Aventador stands proud near the top of the modern car hierarchy.

And yet, speed isn’t the most memorable part of driving a Countach. It’s the sense that you’re pretty much part of the car: You hear the engine, of course, but the song it trumpets out of four Ansa-branded exhaust tips is accompanied by a faint whine from the gears and the sound of the intake system sucking in air. Push in the heavy clutch pedal, use the gated shifter to engage one of the five gears (it has a dog-leg pattern with a metal tab to engage reverse, bytheway), and the experience is so tangible that you can almost visualize the shift forks moving… until you remember Delbò’s warning about his “daughter” and realize there’s a plane ride home to fantasize about the transmission’s guts.

One of the common points between the Countach and, say, the Aventador is that you feel like you’re sitting on the ground. It’s a low car to begin with, of course, and the seats are mounted on thin rails so the door mirrors are positioned at eye-level. The suspension is firm, no one bought a Countach expecting a plush ride, and there’s almost no body lean when going around a turn. Add a heavily rear-biased weight distribution into the pot and you’ve got the ingredients of a memorably fun driving experience.