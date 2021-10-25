Original Countach Designer Doesn’t Want to Be Associated With the Remake

The new Lamborghini Countach was unveiled to mixed applause and apathy in August, dividing the car community and, as it turns out, the design industry as well. The styling, intended to be a modern rehash of the classic car's stunning looks, took obvious cues from the Lamborghini Sián, a model we'd already seen before. The expectedly high price tag of $2.5 million painted a clear picture to some traditionalists—this wasn't a Countach, it was a cash grab. Now that the dust has settled around the new car's reveal, the original Countach's designer, Marcello Gandini, has released a statement in hopes of setting the record straight concerning his opinion of, and involvement with, this project. The Italian artist behind several of the most eye-catching cars ever built wants nothing to do with the LPI 800-4. Gandini's statement says he had no hand in designing it, adding, "A spirit of innovation and breaking the [mold] is in his opinion totally absent in this new design."

Lamborghini

The designer's criticism of the new vehicle is more than a thinly supported insult aimed at the Italian automaker. His statement contains a detailed explanation of why he feels the way he does. It starts by stating that "as the author and creator of the original design from 1971, [Gandini] would like to clarify that the makeover does not reflect his spirit and his vision." The artist himself then continues to explain that part of his design ethos is maintaining a certain amount of courage when it comes to creating new models. "The ability to create a break without sticking to the success of the previous car, the confidence in not wanting to give in to habit were the very essence of my work," he says. The 83-year-old then shifts his tone, stating that he understands markets have changed since he was working on cars like the Lamborghini Miura and Lancia Stratos. However, he says, that isn't an excuse for what Lamborghini has done. "To repeat a model of the past, represents in my opinion the negation of the founding principles of my DNA."