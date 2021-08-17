Let’s Hear It for the Cheapest Cars Sold at Pebble Beach Last Week

Monterey Car Week is a frenzy of financial irresponsibility with collectors spending a combined $343 million during the 2021 event. Not every auction ended with a record-setting high price, though. Crazed bidders glossed over a handful of cars, allowing them to sell for sums that, in this market, feel like highway robbery. All three of the cheapest cars sold in Monterey were consigned by Mecum, which accounted for the 10 cheapest auction lots—most of which were motorcycles. As all hail from the Malaise period, none were highly sought-after, and because they were listed with no reserve, they simply sold for what people deemed they were worth. That was, for at least one buyer, so little as to be the deal of a lifetime.

Mecum Auctions 1974 Mercedes-Benz 280

1974 Mercedes-Benz 280 sedan: $4,950 What could be more '70s than chocolate brown paint over a tan interior? It's like a Butterfinger with wheels, only less crunchy. Maybe not much sturdier, though, as I'd trust its early fuel injection system about as much as I trust TV news. Even so, if you find a more stylish car for five grand, I'll eat my hat.

Mecum Auctions 1979 Cadillac Fleetwood limo

1979 Cadillac Fleetwood Limousine: $2,200 This, the cheapest vehicle sold all week at Monterey, is almost the embodiment of Malaise. Its 7.0-liter V8 produced no more than 195 horsepower and 320 pound-feet of torque, pushing it from zero to 60 in who-gives-a-flip; it shouldn't accelerate sharply enough to spill drinks on the back-seat bar in the first place. Back there is an eight-track tape player, a color TV, and a plush bench seat that I can almost smell just looking at it, bringing back memories of—actually, let's not go there. I'm not that kinda guy anymore.

Mecum Auctions 1976 Lincoln Continental Mark IV