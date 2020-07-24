Variable Valve Timing Patents Could Bring the Harley-Davidson V-Twin Into This Century

COVID-19 has been unkind to even the healthiest of businesses, but to already-troubled companies like the storied Harley-Davidson, the pandemic came as an unwelcome wildcard. With its dated lineup and aging primary customer base, Harley must adapt or face the gallows, and to its credit, it isn't exactly twiddling its thumbs. Before production halted in March, plans for a portfolio overhaul became apparent, and as part of this agenda, Harley might introduce a new generation of V-twin engine if newly uncovered patent filings indicate anything.

Documents dug up and published by Motorcycle show that Harley-Davidson has officially filed for a patent for a modular engine balancer, designed to fit either end of a V-twin's crankshaft. The drawings' accompanying descriptions mention the inclusion of a variable valve timing (VVT) phase timing module, which would be an unnecessary accommodation if no such system were in consideration. While VVT is typically used to increase power across an engine's rev range, Harley could instead use the system to reduce emissions, which have long been a thorn in the side of the beloved-yet-beleaguered bike manufacturer.