Harley-Davidson-Swapped Geo Metro Convertible Will Make You Happy Again for $3,500

It's hard to feel sad when you own a one-of-one topless beast.

By James Gilboy
There's no cheaper way to (legally) access America's Interstate network than to buy a used Geo Metro. They cost as much as a can of beans and get gas mileage to rival a Toyota Prius. This cheap mobility comes at the cost of constantly worrying whether other drivers, especially those in big trucks, realize you're sharing the road with them. So for safety's sake, the Geo Metro needs something that makes it not just noticeable, but impossible to ignore: like a Harley-Davidson engine. Luckily, a car meeting these criteria is currently listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

Harley-Davidson-Powered Geo Metro LSI Convertible

Located in Trussville, Alabama, this 1992 Geo Metro LSI convertible had its 1.0-liter factory engine carefully excised, and replaced with a Harley-Davidson "Evolution" V-Twin. Rebuilt by Harley itself less than 100 miles back according to the seller, this 1,340cc engine produces some 58 horsepower and 76 or so pound-feet of torque—not much by car standards, but still straight upgrades from the stock Suzuki three-cylinder, which made just 55 horse and 58 pound-feet.

Harley-Davidson-Powered Geo Metro LSI Convertible

The added torque will likely help this Geo overcome its primitive three-speed automatic transmission to reach highway speeds at least a little quicker, though quickly enough to satisfy the driver of the Nissan Rogue behind you is another matter. Fortunately, all the din of that Harley V-Twin should drown out the sound of their horn, even if they're right on your rear bumper.

Owning the most unusual Geo Metro on sale today requires traveling down to Alabama with $3,500 in hand, and a case of those squishy foam earplugs, which you'll definitely need not to develop tinnitus on the drive home. If you choose to forego ear protection, it's fine, you only live (and die) once, after all.

Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com

