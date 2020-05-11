Harley-Davidson-Swapped Geo Metro Convertible Will Make You Happy Again for $3,500
It's hard to feel sad when you own a one-of-one topless beast.
There's no cheaper way to (legally) access America's Interstate network than to buy a used Geo Metro. They cost as much as a can of beans and get gas mileage to rival a Toyota Prius. This cheap mobility comes at the cost of constantly worrying whether other drivers, especially those in big trucks, realize you're sharing the road with them. So for safety's sake, the Geo Metro needs something that makes it not just noticeable, but impossible to ignore: like a Harley-Davidson engine. Luckily, a car meeting these criteria is currently listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace.
Located in Trussville, Alabama, this 1992 Geo Metro LSI convertible had its 1.0-liter factory engine carefully excised, and replaced with a Harley-Davidson "Evolution" V-Twin. Rebuilt by Harley itself less than 100 miles back according to the seller, this 1,340cc engine produces some 58 horsepower and 76 or so pound-feet of torque—not much by car standards, but still straight upgrades from the stock Suzuki three-cylinder, which made just 55 horse and 58 pound-feet.
The added torque will likely help this Geo overcome its primitive three-speed automatic transmission to reach highway speeds at least a little quicker, though quickly enough to satisfy the driver of the Nissan Rogue behind you is another matter. Fortunately, all the din of that Harley V-Twin should drown out the sound of their horn, even if they're right on your rear bumper.
Owning the most unusual Geo Metro on sale today requires traveling down to Alabama with $3,500 in hand, and a case of those squishy foam earplugs, which you'll definitely need not to develop tinnitus on the drive home. If you choose to forego ear protection, it's fine, you only live (and die) once, after all.
Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com
- RELATEDCummins-Swapped 1949 Dodge Power Wagon Restomod Merges Old Glory With New TechOver 2,000 hours were poured into this gorgeous, vintage Power Wagon that does it all... As it should, for $350,000.READ NOW
- RELATEDStruggling Harley-Davidson Halts Production Amid PandemicThe coronavirus is another issue the motorcycle manufacturer can’t afford.READ NOW
- RELATEDTesla-Swapped 2004 Ford F-450 Super Duty Is an Electric Truck for the PeopleIt's no Cybertruck, but that's kind of the point.READ NOW
- RELATEDPour One out for This Geo Metro That Was Crushed by a Giant PumpkinThe pumpkin, weighing over 1,000 pounds, easily flattened the tiny hatchback—which is sad.READ NOW