The Final Citroen 2CV Was Built on This Day in 1990

Five years ago, the excellent car geek site of Ronan Glon, Ran When Parked, published a story on how the final Citroën 2CV was made on this fine summer day in 1990ee. All which leads me to the conclusion that today, we're at 30 years without having a brand new Citroën 2CV being signed off by the eager workforce. The good news is that up until that sad day in Portugal, the French company managed to sell more than 5.1 million, including all those stylish vans clearly designed to carry baguettes, butter, wine, and nothing else.

In short, the 2CV was a tax cut for all interested parties in France and abroad, with an air-cooled flat-twin engine not asking for much, a body to match with removable seating inside and a suspension that won't break your eggs while plowing through a field. Then Michelin-owned Citroën came up with a concept along these lines for the TPV (Toute Petite Voiture for Very Little Car) back in 1936, and by the next three years built a trial run of 250 units for type approval, still featuring water-cooled engines. Unfortunately for the TPV project, in September 1939, France had to declare war on the Nazis for invading Poland, and the 2CV project had to be shelved, literally. The Michelin family decided to hide Citroën's prototypes to save the tooling from Germany, who occupied France in 1940.