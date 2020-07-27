Abandoned Saturn Dealership Is a Reminder of What Could Have Been

While the cameraman doesn't go inside, we do get a peek through the windows. You can see the barren showroom, offices with boxes stacked to the ceiling and even a small sign celebrating being open for 15 years (meaning that the dealership would have been founded just a few years after the Saturn brand was minted).

Everything about the dealer just screams the 2000s, and visiting an archive of the dealer's old website is even more nostalgia you didn't know you wanted.

Perhaps one of the most interesting tidbits about this dealership is its welcoming aura. Looking closely through the sliding glass front doors into a room that was once bustling with salespeople and customers, you'll immediately notice the sign that reads, "Welcome Friends." Despite the brand being long gone, it gives a gentle reminder of just how the Saturn brand was so focused on building an otherworldly connection with its customers.

In fact, the entire GM spin-off brand was founded around the premise that the most important thing it sells was a direct relationship with the people who drive Saturn cars. And boy, did it work. In 1994, GM hosted its first "Saturn Homecoming" at the Spring Hill Manufacturing plant in Tennessee. More than 44,000 Saturn owners gathered to celebrate a sense of community, with tours, crafts, food, entertainment and even tightrope walking.

Sadly, Saturn's success was also its own Cadmean victory. Sales were cannibalistic to GM's other brands, and the higher-ups simply didn't see a need to reinvent the wheel of car buying, despite doing exactly that when it began shaping the brand in the late 1980s.

The simple wording on the glass is a gentle reminder of what once was.