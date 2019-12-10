This Ferrari-Badged Saturn Sky Is One of the Most Depressing Cars We've Seen in 2019

The Saturn Sky never really got the respect it deserved, ya know. It was the Cinderella to its sister the Pontiac Solstice—prettier and equally modifiable, but much less popular among General Motors diehards who considered Pontiac the superior brand. The Fairy Godmother that is time will one day deliver the Saturn Sky to collector car stardom, but not today, for the world isn't yet done wronging the Sky, as this example listed on Autotrader demonstrates.

At a curbside glance, this Sky looks like a great example of an under-loved sports car. It was ordered in a sunny yellow with the optional Redline package, which upgraded its engine to GM's highly tunable 2.0-liter Ecotec. It also has a mere 32,000 miles on the odometer, so that punchy engine should have plenty of life left in it. A closer look, however, reveals the horrors inflicted on this Sky by its owner, which starts with its exhaust. This quad-tipped, fender-exit system would be a unique-sounding setup if it were real, but as under-hood shots show, it isn't.