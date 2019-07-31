Ferrari 250 GTO Replica Driven by Tom Cruise in Vanilla Sky Heads to Auction

Amidst the recent hype surrounding the return of Top Gun, a machine from a more obscure phase of Tom Cruise's career has resurfaced—and is heading to auction at Mecum Monterey next month. The Ferrari 250 GTO replica that Cruise drove in the opening minutes of 2001's Vanilla Sky is looking for a new home.

The movie's creators would probably want us to believe it was a real Ferrari, but in reality, the car is a replica based on the Alpha One GTO, which is actually built by an Italian car specialist named Joe Alphabet in Southern California. According to the listing, this unit was restored in 2007 by Vintage Motors in Arizona.