Abandoned Ferrari 599 Headed to Chinese Police Auction Can Be Yours for $250
The modestly priced supercar was seized by police in China and can't legally be registered or driven there, making this a once-in-a-lifetime deal.
Amateur racers and automotive YouTubers on a budget, listen up. A mechanically sound Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano is being put up for sale for the grand sum of around $250. I repeat: Ferrari 599. $250. This is not a drill, this is not a typo.
According to The Sun, the heavily discounted supercar is currently owned by police in Dongguan, China after being involved in an accident. It was reportedly uninsured and unregistered when it came into police possession and hence, cannot legally be registered or driven in China. Hey, it's a Ferrari priced like an Xbox. There had to be a catch somewhere.
Speaking of fine print, whoever snaps this thing up will be on the hook for over $1,400 of unpaid parking tickets it's apparently racked up over the years. Even accounting for that though, this is probably the world's cheapest Ferrari this side of a Tamiya 1:24 scale model.
Because of the lack of paperwork, Chinese authorities deemed the front-engined Ferrari "scrap metal"—despite The Sun reporting its "motor being in working order"—and decided to sell it at the deep markdown. To be fair, the dust-covered 599 here does look haggard as hell judging from the pictures in the Sun report. A garage-kept museum-ready example this is not.
"There is no information about this vehicle at the Vehicle Management Office, so it's non-transferable and can't be driven," said a Dongguan Third People's Court spokeswoman. "That's why it's so cheap—we viewed it as scrap metal, and its scrap evaluation came to $347 (2,430 RMB). We then offered a 30 percent discount on that for our auction."
We're not sure how difficult it would be for an overseas customer to buy this, ship it out of China, and have it registered in the country of their choice but in any case, a V-12 Ferrari would look mighty fine on the grid at next year's 24 Hours of LeMons.
