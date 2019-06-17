Abandoned Ferrari 599 Headed to Chinese Police Auction Can Be Yours for $250

Amateur racers and automotive YouTubers on a budget, listen up. A mechanically sound Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano is being put up for sale for the grand sum of around $250. I repeat: Ferrari 599. $250. This is not a drill, this is not a typo.

According to The Sun, the heavily discounted supercar is currently owned by police in Dongguan, China after being involved in an accident. It was reportedly uninsured and unregistered when it came into police possession and hence, cannot legally be registered or driven in China. Hey, it's a Ferrari priced like an Xbox. There had to be a catch somewhere.

Speaking of fine print, whoever snaps this thing up will be on the hook for over $1,400 of unpaid parking tickets it's apparently racked up over the years. Even accounting for that though, this is probably the world's cheapest Ferrari this side of a Tamiya 1:24 scale model.