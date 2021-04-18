1955 Ferrari 250 Europa Custom-Ordered by Italy's Liquor Mogul Is Headed to Auction

By this point in your life, you’ve probably seen at least a snippet of one of those home-buying reality shows for fixer-uppers. What I see is hours and hours of time in renovations that appear to be endless; others see a labor of love culminating in a home. Some project cars are like that, too, like this never-restored custom 1955 Ferrari 250 Europa GT.

There is some rust, yes. The leather is cracked and stippled. On the floor, the carpet appears to be molting and the mats are disintegrating. But you can see that the bones are solid. This rare Ferrari also has an interesting backstory as it's said to be one of the many vehicles commissioned by Dr. Enrico Wax, a renowned distributor for big names like Johnnie Walker whiskey and Moët & Chandon champagne in Italy.