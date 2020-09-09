Tesla Model Y Owners Find Cooling System Cobbled Together With Home Depot-Grade Fake Wood

Tesla is known for quickly adapting to changing environments. From setting up shop in a tent to increase production output to reducing design complexity to maximize profits—success requires the ability to juke around obstacles at a moment's notice. However, not all of these changes are carefully executed, as a recent thread on the Tesla Motors Club forum shows. According to several owners of the all-new Model Y, Tesla has allegedly assembled their cars using what appears to be faux wood trim from a home improvement store.

It all started with a forum post featuring a photo of a Model Y's frunk plastics removed. The original poster of the thread had reportedly spent more than ten hours disassembling their Model Y to correct poor panel fitment when they came across a large chunk of metal secured with green tape and a small strap.

"Someone made a run to Home Depot to make Q2 numbers," jested the thread's original poster.