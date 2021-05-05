The Ferrari 812 Competizione Makes 819 HP and Revs to the Sky

On the aero front, a huge blown rear diffuser incorporates the exhaust pipes and takes inspiration from the previous decade's Formula 1 cars. Above that, Ferrari has apparently patented the vortex generators on the closed-top Competizione's blocked-off, carbon fiber rear "window" which redistribute the pressure field over the rear axle, increasing downforce. The Competizione A, meanwhile, gets a cool-looking bridge instead that apparently acts like a wing. All in all, the Competizione produces 30 percent more downforce than the Superfast.
Usually, I like to end new car announcements with a price, if available, and when it'll go on sale. But in the case of the Ferrari 812 Competizione, I feel like if you haven't already been contacted by your dedicated Ferrari butler about a deposit, you probably don't need to worry about that stuff.
