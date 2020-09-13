The 2021 Ferrari 250 GT SWB Competizione Revival is a Million Dollar Bargain

Let’s say you have $1-2 million to splurge on a really nice car. Your investment in disinfecting wipes and video chat software has paid off big. Now you want to treat yourself to a killer set of wheels that can provoke envy and lust on all who see it. But, you don’t want a modern supercar because they are too flashy and borderline vulgar in some aspects, hard to see out of, and low-profile tires hurt your back. You want a classic GT car, but don’t have the budget to bid against billionaires.

What you want is a 2021 Ferrari 250 GT SWB Competizione Revival by GTO Engineering, a British-built replica of an Italian icon with available air condition and USB port stereo. GTO Engineering's process takes other, older, front-engine Ferraris from the same era and then transforms them into something totally new.

The company is based in Hare Hatch, England, and they spend a great deal of time restoring vintage Ferraris, so they know a thing or two about building one from scratch. This isn’t a $1 million kit-car. It is real Ferrari DNA, assembled in the UK rather than Italy.

Purists may get their red jackets in a twist over the fact that to create a 250 GT SWB Revival, a donor Ferrari of the same era has to be used. The donor cars are a thrashed Ferrari 330 or 365, stripped and fitted with a new chassis and hand-rolled aluminum body.