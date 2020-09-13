The 2021 Ferrari 250 GT SWB Competizione Revival is a Million Dollar Bargain
A new-old Ferrari 250 GT SWB Competizione for a fraction of the cost of an original, with air conditioning.
Let’s say you have $1-2 million to splurge on a really nice car. Your investment in disinfecting wipes and video chat software has paid off big. Now you want to treat yourself to a killer set of wheels that can provoke envy and lust on all who see it. But, you don’t want a modern supercar because they are too flashy and borderline vulgar in some aspects, hard to see out of, and low-profile tires hurt your back. You want a classic GT car, but don’t have the budget to bid against billionaires.
What you want is a 2021 Ferrari 250 GT SWB Competizione Revival by GTO Engineering, a British-built replica of an Italian icon with available air condition and USB port stereo. GTO Engineering's process takes other, older, front-engine Ferraris from the same era and then transforms them into something totally new.
The company is based in Hare Hatch, England, and they spend a great deal of time restoring vintage Ferraris, so they know a thing or two about building one from scratch. This isn’t a $1 million kit-car. It is real Ferrari DNA, assembled in the UK rather than Italy.
Purists may get their red jackets in a twist over the fact that to create a 250 GT SWB Revival, a donor Ferrari of the same era has to be used. The donor cars are a thrashed Ferrari 330 or 365, stripped and fitted with a new chassis and hand-rolled aluminum body.
The masters at GTO Engineering use the same traditional methods to hand-build these cars using brand new Ferrari parts. Customers can choose between a 3.0, 3.5, or 4.0-liter V12, and each one mated to a four-speed manual transmission. According to Car and Driver, it takes 300 working hours to assemble each engine. Once fitted, this new 250 GT SWB can reach speeds up to 150 mph with zero electronic driver aids.
Because this is an old car built with new parts, you get the best of both worlds. All the panels fit perfectly. It won’t overheat in traffic, nor will it try to dislocate your knee with every gear change, and you still get the authentic V12 soundtrack from the 1960s.
Take this car on a grand tour across Europe with the air-conditioning set to “just right” while listening to Ennio Morricone scores as on-lookers assume you’re driving a $10 million Ferrari.
The price of a 2021 GTO Engineering Ferrari 250 GT SWB Competizione Revival starts at $1 million. It goes up depending on custom options or specific tuning. But honestly, this car is an absolute work of art and a bargain when you consider the cost of buying one of the 74 original GT SWB left in the world.
You may get a few frowns at a Ferrari Concours event, but who cares when you can drive this to Cars and Coffee on a cloudy day.
Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com
