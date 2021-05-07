Watch the 819-HP Ferrari 812 Competizione Absolutely Tear It Up at Fiorano

In case you missed it, the 812 Competizione twins feature a fettled version of the 812 Superfast's 6.5-liter V12, making 819 horsepower and revving to a sky-high 9,500 rpm. They're actually the highest-revving road-going Ferraris to date. Like every other lightened-and-tightened Ferrari such as the 488 Pista, F12tdf, 458 Speciale, and so on, the Competizione has been, well, lightened and tightened. Ferrari has shaved 84 pounds total compared to the Superfast and threw on a bunch of carbon aerodynamic pieces, including a patented and non-transparent vortex generator setup where the rear window would usually be.

Those intrigued right now, however, can probably go ahead and put down the checkbook. According to Top Gear, only 999 Competiziones and 599 Competizione A's will ever be built and—surprise, surprise—they're all sold out.

Got a tip or question for the author? You can reach them here: chris.tsui@thedrive.com