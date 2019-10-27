You Can Now Learn to Drive a Classic Ferrari at the Automaker's Own Fiorano Test Track

Driving a new Ferrari these days is surprisingly accessible thanks to all the rental companies that’ll hand you the keys for a while in exchange for some money and a few signatures. But how about being able to drive a classic one at Ferrari's home race track? You’ll now be able to do that with Ferrari Classiche Academy at the Fiorano circuit in Italy.

The company recently announced its vintage car driving experience, which allows newcomers and drivers to experience some of its choice historic models. The program is separated into various sessions over the course of two days full of exotic V-8s and high-speed action.