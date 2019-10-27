You Can Now Learn to Drive a Classic Ferrari at the Automaker's Own Fiorano Test Track
Here’s the chance to live out your ‘80s hero fantasies.
Driving a new Ferrari these days is surprisingly accessible thanks to all the rental companies that’ll hand you the keys for a while in exchange for some money and a few signatures. But how about being able to drive a classic one at Ferrari's home race track? You’ll now be able to do that with Ferrari Classiche Academy at the Fiorano circuit in Italy.
The company recently announced its vintage car driving experience, which allows newcomers and drivers to experience some of its choice historic models. The program is separated into various sessions over the course of two days full of exotic V-8s and high-speed action.
First, it starts with a hands-on introduction to the theory of how Ferraris were engineered and designed back in the day. This is, of course, hugely important since old Ferraris don’t handle anything like the new models. Getting a grip with the theory behind their engineering helps to understand how these cars, which are void of modern technologies like paddle-shifted transmissions and stability control, perform and handle.
It also includes a brief overview and glimpse into Ferrari’s technical archives, drawings, and records kept by the company’s engineers over the years involving cars built from 1947.
Then, the programs move on to practical application of these lessons, which involves learning how to properly handle a manual transmission with tricks like “heel and toe” and double-clutch shifting.
Once behind the wheel, the instructors will then take all the accumulated knowledge and work participants through a series of lessons in driving and classic vehicle dynamics, such as piloting these classics in wet conditions.
Unfortunately, Ferrari didn't mention if any 250 series cars were available for the program, but it currently offers a total of four 308 GTS and GTBi models, as well as a sole Mondial 3.2 for sampling. Still, being able to hoon an Italian exotic for the day doesn't sound like a bad time at all.
