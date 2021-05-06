Embarrassing Ferrari 488 Pista Crash Is a Lesson on Knowing Your Limits

Today's supercars come with levels of power that would have been considered truly insane just a couple of decades ago. To assist the mere mortals that purchase these cars, automakers fit them with systems like traction control and stability control to keep things on the straight and narrow. Unfortunately, modern car culture maintains that it's a mark of a true driver to disable these systems at the earliest opportunity. Often, what results is embarrassment in short order—as demonstrated by this driver from the Netherlands, behind the wheel of a one-day-old Ferrari 488 Pista.

The 488 Pista is a grand example of the modern supercar, packing 710 horsepower from a twin-turbocharged V8, sent only to the rear wheels. It's a car so driver-focused that it has a special dial, named manettino, dedicated solely to changing all the car's settings to their raciest modes with merely a flick. It doesn't take any skill at all to turn the selector and switch off every last driver all at once. However, it does take significantly more skill to drive under those conditions.