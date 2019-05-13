Ferrari 458 Italia Once Owned by The Grand Tour's James May Is Now for Sale

It's always fun when a celebrity's car comes up for sale, but when a vehicle owned by one of the automotive world's top names becomes available, it's an entirely different story. Such is the case with this particular Ferrari 458 Italia that was recently offered up for sale, once owned by Captain Slow himself, James May.

The 458 was listed on an Instagram paged called Supercar_Sourcing, which does exactly what the name implies. Although it's unclear how many hands this car has passed through since May's ownership ended, the Ferrari is said to have driven only 13,000 miles in its short lifetime. A price on the car isn't listed, but inquiring minds with cash can reach out directly to the dealer if they so choose.