Ferrari 458 Italia Once Owned by The Grand Tour's James May Is Now for Sale
Just because it was owned by Captain Slow doesn't mean you can't have a little fun in it.
It's always fun when a celebrity's car comes up for sale, but when a vehicle owned by one of the automotive world's top names becomes available, it's an entirely different story. Such is the case with this particular Ferrari 458 Italia that was recently offered up for sale, once owned by Captain Slow himself, James May.
The 458 was listed on an Instagram paged called Supercar_Sourcing, which does exactly what the name implies. Although it's unclear how many hands this car has passed through since May's ownership ended, the Ferrari is said to have driven only 13,000 miles in its short lifetime. A price on the car isn't listed, but inquiring minds with cash can reach out directly to the dealer if they so choose.
Painted in beautiful Giallo Triplo Strato, May once scrutinized the car's color while he was "unemployed" (between the period of time when the trio parted ways with Top Gear and the start of The Grand Tour).
"[I] decided that driving around in my bright yellow Ferrari 458 Italia was no longer really acceptable. That would give out entirely the wrong message. I don’t want to be mistaken for the scion of a Saudi oil dynasty when in fact I’m an unemployed television presenter trying to keep a low profile."
The above was said mockingly, as May went out and bought the 458 Italia's replacement: a $270,000 458 Speciale. The Speciale was a high-performance variant of the Italia built from 2013 through 2015, touting various upgrades to its handling, braking, aero, and decreasing its zero to 60 mile per hour speed to three seconds flat.
May has been a notorious Ferrari purveyor for some time, with the 458 Italia replacing his previous Ferrari F430, and the 458 Speciale replacing the yellow Italia. Who wants to bet that the chance to own the Speciale will come up in time as well?
That being said, I wouldn't mind placing my keister in the driver's seat of any Ferrari—but to know that it once belonged to one of my favorite motoring celebutantes just makes it all the more exhilarating.
- RELATEDMan Sues NYC Garage for Crashing Ferrari 458 Spider, Diminishing Value by $140,000"You're driving a car 5 mph in a garage, it's almost impossible to do that unless you're really careless," said the owner.READ NOW
- RELATEDFerrari 458 Randomly Catches Fire, Goes up in Smoke at Florida MallOfficials are currently investigating the unexpected blaze. Fortunately, nobody was hurt.READ NOW
- RELATEDWoman Rents Ferrari 458, Turns Off Traction Control, Crashes Minutes LaterWhat do you get when you combine a wet road, an Italian supercar, and an inexperienced driver? An insurance payout.READ NOW
- RELATEDThe Ferrari 458 MM Speciale Is a Sextastic One-Off 458 SpecialeWe know we said “Speciale” twice. That's how special it is.READ NOW
- RELATEDThe Grand Tour's James May Claims Tesla Model S Is America's Best-Ever Muscle CarIt's not often we see Captain Slow go flat-out, but he appears to really enjoy a Tesla.READ NOW