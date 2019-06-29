One-Off Ferrari Modulo Concept Owned by James Glickenhaus Catches Fire Due to Faulty Muffler

Thankfully, the damage isn't too severe.

By Chris Teague
James Glickenhaus

A one-off Ferrari concept-turned-driver car owned by film director and producer James Glickenhaus tragically caught fire on a recent road trip in Europe.

 

The car was recently converted from an art-car concept piece into a running, driving vehicle, thanks to Glickenhaus’ efforts and deep pockets. The project took years, as he and his team tried to source the car’s original Ferrari 512 S chassis and 5.0-liter V-12 engine. As we reported back in May, the Modulo has a claimed 0-60 time of 3.1 seconds and a top speed of 220 miles per hour—numbers rivaling many modern supercars. 

Glickenhaus’ team may have constructed the car themselves, but they didn’t create every piece from scratch. The Modulo’s sweet-sounding custom quad exhaust was outsourced to an unnamed firm. That appears to have been a mistake, as the exhaust was to blame for the damage.

The one-off wedge was being driven by Glickenhaus in Europe when it caught fire. The damage doesn’t appear to be too serious, but when we’re talking about a car like the Modulo, it’s not like NAPA carries replacement parts. Thankfully, when the exhausts lit up, the special fire-suppression system that was installed did its job. The rear of the white car is toasted like a marshmallow held over a flame just a bit too long, but the damage doesn’t prevent the car from being driven. In fact, Glickenhaus posted photos on Twitter shortly afterward of the car in action, charred and all.

 

MORE TO READ