One-Off Ferrari Modulo Concept Owned by James Glickenhaus Catches Fire Due to Faulty Muffler

The car was recently converted from an art-car concept piece into a running, driving vehicle, thanks to Glickenhaus’ efforts and deep pockets. The project took years, as he and his team tried to source the car’s original Ferrari 512 S chassis and 5.0-liter V-12 engine. As we reported back in May, the Modulo has a claimed 0-60 time of 3.1 seconds and a top speed of 220 miles per hour—numbers rivaling many modern supercars.

Glickenhaus’ team may have constructed the car themselves, but they didn’t create every piece from scratch. The Modulo’s sweet-sounding custom quad exhaust was outsourced to an unnamed firm. That appears to have been a mistake, as the exhaust was to blame for the damage.