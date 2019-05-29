1970 Ferrari 512 S Modulo Owned by James Glickenhaus Is the Ultimate Retro 'Rari
Making an appearance at the 2019 Concorso d'Eleganza, the concept from yesteryear wowed onlookers with its extra-terrestrial styling.
The Concorso d'Eleganza vintage car show at Villa d'Este, Italy, has become a haven for the oddly beautiful yet forgotten. Last year, the one-off Lancia Stratos HF Zero stole the show, flaunting its impeccable wedge shape to all of Lake Como. For the 2019 event, another concept from the Wedge Era showed up to claim its place in the spotlight.
In a video posted by car spotting channel 19Bozzy92, the one and only 1970 Ferrari 512 S Modulo sends onlookers and photographers scrambling (and falling in one case) to gaze upon its extraterrestrial looks as the concept car makes its way around the hotel grounds. Owner James Glickenhaus, film director and producer-turned automotive entrepreneur, was there to maneuver the wedge on wheels around the show and inform curious fans of the Ferrari's history. Glickenhaus bought the car in 2014 and then restored it to drivable condition.
The Ferrari 512 S Modulo was a one-off concept supercar created for the 1970 Geneva Motor Show, where it squared off with the aforementioned Lancia for title of the ultimate wedge. The Modulo won by a landslide, eventually racking up 22 awards thanks to the design work done by Paolo Martin of Pininfarina. Martin took the guts of a Ferrari 512 S Group 5 factory race car and added the distinct styling you see here to create the ultimate Geneva-bound show stopper.
Thus the Modulo is powered by a 550 horsepower, 5.0-liter V-12, which is responsible for that terrifying rumble erupting from the quad exhaust. It will apparently hit 60 miles per hour in 3.1 seconds and reach a top speed of 220 mph.
Although the Ferrari Modulo looks like it belongs on a 1970s poster of what rich people on Mars would drive rather than in a classic Italian car show, seeing this unicorn out and about is something car spotters won't soon forget.
- RELATED$10 Million Ferrari 250 GT SWB Berlinetta to Cross Auction Block at Monterey Car WeekIt's the precursor to the mighty 250 GTO and one of only 40 in existence.READ NOW
- RELATEDRare 1985 Ferrari 288 GTO Stolen During Test Drive Recovered by German PoliceIt's unclear at this moment if the $2M Ferrari was found in good condition.READ NOW
- RELATEDThe Mysterious Story Behind Field With More Than Dozen Abandoned Ferraris, Other ExoticsWho buys this many Prancing Horses and just leaves them to rot? As it turns out, this Ferrari owner didn't have a say in the matter.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch a Prototype of Ferrari's New Hybrid Supercar Try to Hide, Outrun Car SpottersShhhhhh, Ferrari doesn't want you to see this for another two weeks.READ NOW
- RELATEDFerrari 458 Italia Once Owned by The Grand Tour's James May Is Now for SaleJust because it was owned by Captain Slow doesn't mean you can't have a little fun in it.READ NOW