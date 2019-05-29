1970 Ferrari 512 S Modulo Owned by James Glickenhaus Is the Ultimate Retro 'Rari

The Concorso d'Eleganza vintage car show at Villa d'Este, Italy, has become a haven for the oddly beautiful yet forgotten. Last year, the one-off Lancia Stratos HF Zero stole the show, flaunting its impeccable wedge shape to all of Lake Como. For the 2019 event, another concept from the Wedge Era showed up to claim its place in the spotlight.

In a video posted by car spotting channel 19Bozzy92, the one and only 1970 Ferrari 512 S Modulo sends onlookers and photographers scrambling (and falling in one case) to gaze upon its extraterrestrial looks as the concept car makes its way around the hotel grounds. Owner James Glickenhaus, film director and producer-turned automotive entrepreneur, was there to maneuver the wedge on wheels around the show and inform curious fans of the Ferrari's history. Glickenhaus bought the car in 2014 and then restored it to drivable condition.

The Ferrari 512 S Modulo was a one-off concept supercar created for the 1970 Geneva Motor Show, where it squared off with the aforementioned Lancia for title of the ultimate wedge. The Modulo won by a landslide, eventually racking up 22 awards thanks to the design work done by Paolo Martin of Pininfarina. Martin took the guts of a Ferrari 512 S Group 5 factory race car and added the distinct styling you see here to create the ultimate Geneva-bound show stopper.