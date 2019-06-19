Acura MDX Sport Hybrid With 'More Than' 400 HP to Race at 2019 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

Acura revealed a 2019 MDX Sport Hybrid with "more than" 400 horsepower that will tackle the 2019 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb come next weekend. In addition to the boosted MDX, two NSX hybrid sports cars and a TLX race car will be driven by four Acura engineers and one pro racing driver. A Thermal Orange NSX will also serve as the official pace car of the event.

The race-prepared MDX Sport Hybrid, which uses a similar drivetrain to the NSX, was built specifically for the hill climb race and is a bit of a beautiful mash-up. It actually takes the standard, non-hybrid 3.5-liter V-6 engine and bores out the displacement to 3.7-liters. Then, the three-motor electric hybrid system and seven-speed dual clutch transmission are mated to the amped-up engine in order to squeeze the most power possible. The result? "More than" 400 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque.

A race-tuned active-damper suspension has been optimized to improve dynamic balance and maximize performance, while a custom roll-cage increases rigidity and keeps the driver safe. According to Acura, extensive weight reduction was accomplished by removing much of the interior, including the passenger and second and third-row seats.