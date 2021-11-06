The 2022 Acura MDX Type S Is the Rare Japanese Performance SUV

As the highly complex and ubiquitous machines that they are, cars do reflect a lot about a place—the strength of its industry, the wants and needs of its population, and the values it really holds. Consider all that and it makes sense that Japan, home of one of the world's most advanced auto sectors, 125 million people and not a lot of space, doesn't really do big performance SUVs. That changes, at least a little, with the 2022 Acura MDX Type S.

This makes the mid-large MDX the third Acura to wear the Type S badge, along with the TLX and NSX, and it's also got the powertrain, suspension and even aero upgrades to make it the brand's new flagship SUV. It borrows the TLX's 355-horsepower/354 lb-ft turbo V6 (which I loved when I drove that car earlier this year) and 10-speed, adds a model-first air suspension with adaptive dampers, tweaks the SUV's grille and bumper for better cooling, and throws in four-piston brembo brakes gripping 14.3-inch rotors up front. On the subject of brakes, the MDX Type S also gains a retuned electric-assist system developed on the NSX that makes the pedal short and tight. It took some getting used to on the TLX, but proved rewarding in any moderately fun situation. It's cool to see it here.