Radical Front-Mid-Engine Pontiac Trans-Am Wins This Year's Hot Wheels Legends Tour

He told us that the Pontiac was a car that really shined in person. Such is the case with anything builder Riley Stair puts work into, like his string of well-known custom BMWs and a certain Cummins-powered 1949 Chevy pickup. One of the less extreme-looking builds when seen in pictures, Leno told us that the quality of the build and attention to detail was outstanding. Also interesting was the way Stair solved the many issues involved with making a 1970 Trans Am front mid-engined.

If the hood was on the car, Leno said, it would've been much less impressive. The hood-off look displays the car's radical exhaust system, sprouting like hollow metallic vines from the 6.5-liter LSX V8. The headers are routed in front of the engine because of how far back it sits in the engine bay—well behind the front axle. With the motor in this position, a conventional exhaust system would've simply put the header collector right between the driver's legs.

This engineering also extends to the vehicle's suspension. The rear solid axle has been changed out with a completely custom independent setup with a quick-change differential ratio, and pushrods replace the stock suspension at every corner. The car also has adjustable Ohlins dampers, for true on-track performance. In fact, nearly every modification done to this car is visible to the naked eye without lifting a hood or taking off any body panels.

But the most impressive part that really sold the car to Leno—and the rest of the judges—was that it was built not in a professional shop, but at the home of Stair's parents. It wasn't assembled and engineered as a project to get into the limelight, either. Stair said he built the car because he wants to get younger people, like his nephew, into cars. If his nephew could see that a car he built was now a miniature Hot Wheels, it might convince him that maybe this whole auto enthusiasm thing was a hobby worth getting into.

And indeed many of the other finalists in the competition will certainly be getting young kids more excited about cars. The top 11 vehicles were very diverse, featuring everything from Porsche to Minis, and some vehicles which are unrecognizable from their original forms. A few, like the twin-turbocharged 1958 Chevrolet Apache, also have the performance to match up with the looks.