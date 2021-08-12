2022 Acura NSX Type S: A Meaner, 600-HP Sendoff for Honda's Supercar

As promised, Acura made its mark at this year's Monterey Car Week with the grand finale of its NSX hybrid supercar: the 2022 Acura NSX Type S. Starring mild power and torque increases, new styling front and rear, and a handful of tweaks under the skin, the NSX Type S will be the only NSX to be produced for the model's final model year and joins the TLX sedan and MDX SUV in Acura's Type S renaissance.

To start, the Acura supercar's hybrid powertrain now produces 600 horsepower and 492 pound-feet of torque, increases of 27 hp and 16 pound-feet, respectively. This was accomplished via new turbos borrowed from the NSX GT3 Evo race car, six percent more boost, new fuel injectors, new intercoolers, as well as a hybrid battery that's had its capacity increased by 20 percent and output bumped by 10 percent.