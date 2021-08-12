2022 Acura NSX Type S: A Meaner, 600-HP Sendoff for Honda's Supercar

Cosmetic changes include new carbon-laden fascias on both ends that are said to provide better aerodynamics and a new rear diffuser inspired by the one found on the NSX GT3 racer. Standard black door handles, mirror caps, exhaust tips, and badges, as well as a new matte Gotham Gray paint option (limited to just 70 cars) should be quite popular with the Batman cosplayer inside every supercar buyer.
Weirdly, the pictures Acura released don't really contain any clear looks at the interior, but based on the one obscured and very red shot of the steering wheel, it doesn't look like the company has done much to keep the NSX's innards fresh, still appearing to use the same, dated last-generation Honda infotainment system.
The 2022 Acura NSX Type S starts at $169,500, which is $12,000 more than the outgoing non-Type S model—while a Lightweight Package-equipped car will run you $182,500. Just 350 will be produced, 300 of which will be dedicated for the U.S. market.
Got a tip or question for the author about the NSX Type S? You can reach them here: chris.tsui@thedrive.com